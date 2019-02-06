|
BARTLETT - Olga M. Biskup, nee Grzech, 95, formerly of Itasca; wife of the late Andrew; mother of Ronald (Janet), Jerry (Jackie) and the late Janet M. Korman; grandmother of Michelle Biskup (Corey Thalman), David A. (Samantha); great grandmother of Christian, Emma, Winter and Andrew; sister of the late Stanley (late Jean) and the late Harry (late Angeline); aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, February 8th, 9:30 am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 30W 350 Army Trail Rd. Wayne, Illinois 60184 until time of mass 10:30 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated. For information, call 630-289-7575 or visit www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 6, 2019