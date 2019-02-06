Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Resurrection Orthodox Chr
285 French Hill Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
30W 350 Army Trail Rd.
Wayne, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
30W 350 Army Trail Rd.
Wayne, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for OLGA BISKUP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OLGA M. BISKUP

Obituary Condolences Flowers

OLGA M. BISKUP Obituary
BARTLETT - Olga M. Biskup, nee Grzech, 95, formerly of Itasca; wife of the late Andrew; mother of Ronald (Janet), Jerry (Jackie) and the late Janet M. Korman; grandmother of Michelle Biskup (Corey Thalman), David A. (Samantha); great grandmother of Christian, Emma, Winter and Andrew; sister of the late Stanley (late Jean) and the late Harry (late Angeline); aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, February 8th, 9:30 am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 30W 350 Army Trail Rd. Wayne, Illinois 60184 until time of mass 10:30 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated. For information, call 630-289-7575 or visit www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.