Olive A. Boyd, 85, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, passed away on April 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 30, 1933 in Lexington, North Carolina. Having been a military wife, she had made her home in many states over the years then in 1967 made a permanent home of Grayslake, Illinois where she lived until 2012. Throughout her life she had worked at many restaurants including Brae Loch Country Club and The Helm Club on the Great Lakes Naval base, she truly loved working with people. Many of Olive's passions included puzzles, crocheting, crafts, gardening, being a Cubs fan, cooking, and baking (especially pies for her family). The greatest joy and legacy of Olive's life was her family. She is survived by her husband, Godfrey Geissberger; and her children, Jerry (Tammy) Boyd, Pam (Glen) Ross, Paula (Lenny) Ladenthin, Mary Pollock, Dennis Boyd, Terry (Sandy) Boyd, Tracy (Dan) Green, Peter (David) Boyd and Zender. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Garrick, Stacey, Ginny, Vance, Randy, Kathy, Liz, C.J., Ronda, Erica, Sawyer, Josh, Jasmin, Kyle, Dennis, Jessi, Shane, Bryce, Kaitlyn, Nick, Gina, Alli, Aliyah, Justin and by 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Her parents, 12 siblings, 3 children, 1 grandchild, 2 great-grandchildren and 2 sons-in-law, preceded Olive in death. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Italian American Club from 12pm -3:30 pm. Prayer service from 12 -12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UNOS-United Network for Organ Sharing, https://unos.org/give in Olive's name. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019