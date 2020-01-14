Daily Herald Obituaries
OLIVE E. HOWLETT


1937 - 2020
OLIVE E. HOWLETT Obituary
Olive Elaine Howlett, 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Lake Forest, IL. She was born July 10, 1937 in Cooperstown, PA and had been a Libertyville resident since 1958. Olive was a graduate of Mars High School in Mars, PA and was the administrative assistant at the First Presbyterian Church in Libertyville for 33 years. She was a member of the Libertyville P.E.O., Junior Women's Club and First Presbyterian Church. Olive enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling and was honored as a Libertyville Senior of the Year. She and her husband volunteered on church mission trips, helping with disaster relief. Surviving is her husband, Romain A. "Bud" Howlett, III; 3 children, David, Gary and Linda; 5 grandchildren, Leah (Paul), Karl, Curt (Melissa), Ashley (Khalid), and John; 4 great-grandchildren, Anthony, Brenden, Kendra and Trey, and by a sister, Erma Cratty. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Grace; brothers, Luther and Richard and a sister, Mary Grace. A visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 219 W. Maple Ave. in Libertyville. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the church. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
