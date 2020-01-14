|
Olive Elaine Howlett, 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Lake Forest, IL. She was born July 10, 1937 in Cooperstown, PA and had been a Libertyville resident since 1958. Olive was a graduate of Mars High School in Mars, PA and was the administrative assistant at the First Presbyterian Church in Libertyville for 33 years. She was a member of the Libertyville P.E.O., Junior Women's Club and First Presbyterian Church. Olive enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling and was honored as a Libertyville Senior of the Year. She and her husband volunteered on church mission trips, helping with disaster relief. Surviving is her husband, Romain A. "Bud" Howlett, III; 3 children, David, Gary and Linda; 5 grandchildren, Leah (Paul), Karl, Curt (Melissa), Ashley (Khalid), and John; 4 great-grandchildren, Anthony, Brenden, Kendra and Trey, and by a sister, Erma Cratty. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Grace; brothers, Luther and Richard and a sister, Mary Grace. A visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 219 W. Maple Ave. in Libertyville. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the church. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020