LAKE BARRINGTON - Olive Long Michel, 91, passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2019. She was born on December 9, 1927 in Calhoun County, South Carolina, to Joseph and Emma (nee Mack) Long. Olive was united in marriage to "Mike" E.W. Michel on May 6, 1950 in Richland County, South Carolina. They celebrated 40 years of marriage until his passing in 1990. Olive was a long-time member and employee of Lutheran Church of the Atonement in Barrington, where she also sang in the choir. She enjoyed playing Bridge, painting, sewing, attending the theater, gardening and travelling. Olive's sunny and sweet disposition will be missed by many. Olive will be deeply missed by her loving children, Carol (Jim) Becker, Mary (Tim) Donahue, and John (Heidi) Michel; treasured grandsons, Wyatt and Garett Michel; and her sister, Edna Ramsey. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, John, and her parents. Private graveside services will be held at a future date in Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Church of the Atonement, 909 E. Main St., Barrington, IL 60010. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.