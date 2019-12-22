|
|
Olive M. Langlois, nee Nachtwey, age 93 of Lombard. Beloved wife of the late Richard Langlois; loving mother of the late Patricia Lamesch, Margo (the late Jack) Carlson, Mary (James) McGinty, Janette Tepas, and Richard (Anaco) Langlois; devoted grandmother of Narayani (Matt) Hiffman, Deviyani (Josh) McCullough, Tia and Joshua (Jennifer) Carlson, Alana and James McGinty, Christopher, Gregory (Maggie), and Jessica Tepas, and Richard Langlois; great-grandmother of Finnegan, Nila, Wren, Shyanne, Bentley, Aly, Luke, Brielle, Lily, Quinn, Gavin, Ian, Luke, and Avery; fond sister of the late Margaret Hessel, the late Walter Nachtwey and the late Robert Nachtwey; beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Olive was a retired teacher in the Chicago suburbs, Brookfield, and Lyons townships. Memorial Gathering and celebration of Olive's life will be held on Saturday, April 4th,2020 from 10 AM until time of service at 12pm at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard, IL. Interment private. Memorials to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 or www.catholiccharities.net/donate, are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 22, 2019