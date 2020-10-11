Ollie Ruth Gupton-Madison was born May 25, 1925 in Clarksville, TN, the eighth of nine children born to the union of Rev. Asberry E. Gupton and Mary Frances Johnson-Gupton. On October 7, 2020, Ollie Ruth Madison went home to be with her Lord. She leaves to cherish and celebrate her life her 3 sons, Darryl Arthur (Paulette), Calvin Leroy, and Gordon Douglas (Shirley); niece, Pricilla Melendez. Eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Asberry E. and Mary Frances Gupton; 4 brothers, George, Spencer, William, and Clarence; 4 sisters, Willa, Margarite, Elizabeth, and Marlene. Private family Visitation Monday, October 12, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment Eastlake Cemetery, Beloit, WI. Info at www.williams-kampp.com
or 630-668-0016. Please see our website for details on viewing the service with a Live Stream.