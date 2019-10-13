Home

OLLIE WAYNE CHANDLER

OLLIE WAYNE CHANDLER Obituary
Ollie Wayne Chandler passed away Sept. 29, 2019 at the age of 92. Born July 19, 1927 in Princeton, KY. Ollie was the son of Gene and Ida Chandler. He enlisted in the US Navy and served during World War II. While stationed in Oregon he met Patricia Wharton; they wed on July 6, 1946. They were married for 67 years until Pat's death in 2013. Ollie is survived by his children, Linda (Gordon) Bausman, Sharon Bausman, Keith (Kathryn) Chandler, and Susan (David Borgmann) Chandler. Also surviving are grandchildren, Whitney and Wayne Bausman, and Emma and Sam Chandler, as well as two great-grandchildren, Asher and Jillian Bausman. Ollie was deeply loved and admired by family, friends, and coworkers.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
