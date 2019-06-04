CARPENTERSVILLE - Oralia Lopez Rodriguez, 89, passed away on Sunday morning, June 2, 2019 at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center in DeKalb surrounded by her family. Oralia was born on April 26, 1930 in Benbolt, TX and was the daughter of the late Francisco and Concepcion Lopez. On September 17, 1950 she married Alberto L. Rodriguez, Sr. Alberto preceded Oralia in death on September 23, 1998 after 48 years of marriage. She was a resident of Carpentersville since 1967 and a longtime member of St. Monica Catholic Church. Oralia was an active member of the Dundee Township Senior Center and a member of the 50+ Club. Survivors include her seven children; Pedro, Arnie (Katie), Armando and Alvaro (Marcia) Rodriguez, Diane (Richard) Pollack, Dolores Eisenhauer, and Debra Garcia; Other survivors include her 21 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren. As well as many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents and husband; Alberto, Oralia was preceded in death by her sons; Alberto, Jr., and Alonzo Rodriguez, her daughter-in-law; Sharon, her sons-in-law; Carl "Ike" Eisenhauer and Julio Garcia, her granddaughters; Consuelo, and Maria Elena, one brother and 3 sisters. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10 A.M. at St. Monica Church in Carpentersville with Rev. Manuel Gomez, officiating. Burial will follow at Dundee Township East Cemetery, East Dundee. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, 504 W. Main St., West Dundee on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 3-8 P.M. and again on Thursday morning at the church from 9 A.M. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Monica Church, Carpentersville. To leave and online condolence, visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary