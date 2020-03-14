|
MUNDELEIN - Our beloved mother Oralia N. Jilpas, age 81, went to be with the Lord, March 13th 2020 at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born May 3rd, 1938 in Crystal City, TX. She enjoyed being a hair-stylist for many years. She enjoyed bowling, Bingo and most of all, her gardening and flowers. She leaves to cherish her loving memory with daughters Sylvia (Dave) Perkowitz and Jane Jilpas along with her son Jose Pablo Jilpas (Meg), daughter in-law Yolanda Jilpas, sister Ofelia Nevarez, and brothers Jesus Nevarez and Dr. Hector Nevarez (Lupe). Grandchildren Tiffany Star (Dino) Jilpas- Trakas, Monica (Kyle) Kaminski, Nina (Linda) Naus, Whitney (Kevin) Adelman, Adam (Trisha) Rinchiuso, Jolynn (Juanito) Jilpas- Gil, Dylan Jilpas (Beth), Layne (Jason) Gritti, Tyler Girmscheid (Brittany) and Alyssa Faye. Great-grandchildren Alexandria Jane Kaminski, Colin Jacob Kaminski, Payton Olivia Naus, Rowan Sophia Naus, Blake Ella Adelman. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Gilberto M. Jilpas and her beloved son Joe N. Jilpas. Sisters Josefine N Garza, Julia N Trevino and Cruz N Guardiola. Services will be private at the Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein, IL. We would like to thank the nurses, pct's and staff at Libertyville Manor Ext. Care. You were all outstanding and we saw how much you cared for her. Also, we would like to thank the nursing staff and pct's at Advocate Condell Medical Center.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2020