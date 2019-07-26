Daily Herald Obituaries
LAKE ZURICH - Orville I. Ludwigsen, 92, formerly of Prospect Heights for 60 years, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019. He was born on July 9, 1927 in Chicago to Emil and Bertha Ludwigsen. Orville was a proud veteran of the United States Coast Guard, serving during the World War II era. He graduated from Purdue University in 1950 where he received his degree in civil engineering. He retired from UOP after 31 years where he worked as an engineer. Orville enjoyed travelling, especially with his wife, Dolores. Orville will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 69 years, Dolores (nee Kryzan); children, Nancy (Pat) Schwinn, Bill (Karen) Ludwigsen, John (Karen) Ludwigsen, Mary (Mark) Mayle, Steve (Sue) Ludwigsen and Dan (Gail) Ludwigsen; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his sister, Edna Peterson. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10 AM until 12 Noon at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 26, 2019
