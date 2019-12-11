|
Oscar J. Lutz, 79, passed away on Sat. Dec. 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 31, 1940 in Yugoslavia, came to the USA in1952 and has lived in Libertyville for the past 43 years. He was a retired employee for the Baxter Travenol Corporation and later his company called Safety Technologies, Inc. Oscar enjoyed tennis, golf, sailboat racing and playing bridge. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Sue Lutz; 2 children, Victoria (Thomas) Lutz-Kim and Daniel Lutz; 5 grandchildren, Campbell, Genevieve, Nathan, Autumn and Flynn. A celebration of his life will be held at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in January. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 11, 2019