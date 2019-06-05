Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for OTHON WASS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OTHON M. WASS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

OTHON M. WASS Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Othon M. Wass passed away on June 1, 2019 at the age of 81, surrounded by his family. Othon was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Maria de la Luz Martinez, and late wife, Darlene J. Wass. He is survived by his five children, whom he loved very much: Susan Harris (Leigh), Cindy Elman, Tony Wass (Susanne), Michelle McNulty (Sean), and Patty Wass. Othon was also a proud grandfather to ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Thom Holland, David Holland, Christina Cliff, Nick Cliff, Jessica Harris, Jacqueline Harris, Rebecca Elman, Nicole Elman, Emmett McNulty, Penelope Goldman, Tommy Holland, and Mary Holland. In honor of Othon, a memorial gathering will be held at Meadows Funeral Home located at 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows on Friday June 7, 2019 from 10:00am until time of service 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the American , http://act.alz.org/goto/wass-othon.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now