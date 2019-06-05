|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Othon M. Wass passed away on June 1, 2019 at the age of 81, surrounded by his family. Othon was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Maria de la Luz Martinez, and late wife, Darlene J. Wass. He is survived by his five children, whom he loved very much: Susan Harris (Leigh), Cindy Elman, Tony Wass (Susanne), Michelle McNulty (Sean), and Patty Wass. Othon was also a proud grandfather to ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Thom Holland, David Holland, Christina Cliff, Nick Cliff, Jessica Harris, Jacqueline Harris, Rebecca Elman, Nicole Elman, Emmett McNulty, Penelope Goldman, Tommy Holland, and Mary Holland. In honor of Othon, a memorial gathering will be held at Meadows Funeral Home located at 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows on Friday June 7, 2019 from 10:00am until time of service 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the American , http://act.alz.org/goto/wass-othon.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 5, 2019