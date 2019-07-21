Jim Perille passed peacefully July 3, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Eileen Wolfe Perille. He is survived by his children, Mary Lynne Perille Collins (Marty), Peter J. Perille (Cara), Joanne Samuels (David), Thomas Perille (Ann Feldman), Robert Perille (Amy) and Donna Stalker (Clark), and by his fourteen living grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Jim was born on January 16, 1923 in the city of Chicago. He graduated from Purdue University with a degree in chemical engineering and went on to a successful career with Amoco Corporation where he worked for 41 years. He rose to the position of Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for the company worldwide. He took most pride in mentoring young associates in the finance department. He was very active in Barrington where he lived for 51 years. He served as a trustee and was instrumental in the preservation of open spaces in the Barrington area including Cuba Marsh and Baker's Lake. He truly loved nature and gardening and enjoyed wilderness canoeing in the BWCA and Quetico with family. A private burial service was held on July 6th at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. A Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 27th, 10AM, St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 Ela Street, Barrington, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church or Citizens for Conservation at www.citizensforconservation.org. Information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019