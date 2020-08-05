INGLESIDE - Pamela A. (nee Kozlowski) Sciarrone, 68, passed away in her home on Saturday August 1, 2020. Pam was born July 31, 1952 in Chicago to the late Ned L. and Evelyn J. (Filip) Kozlowski. Pamela is survived by her three loving children; Anthony G. (Jennifer) Sciarrone, Vincent J. Sciarrone, Rosanna E. Sciarrone, grandmother of Mia, Dominic, Nicholas, Giada, her grandpups; Tank, Astro, Winchester, her grand-cat Bojack, and her great-grandcat; Phife. Her great loves were her faith, family and friends, reading and traveling. Many people touched her life but those who had the opportunity to know her were forever impacted. A Celebration of Pam's Life will be held on Thursday August 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with a Funeral Service at 6:00 pm with Rev. Cheri Tuccy officiating at Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 31632 N. Ellis Dr. (units 208 and 209) Volo, IL 60073. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928.