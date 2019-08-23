|
NORTH CHICAGO - Pamela Elizabeth Cantagallo, 71 was born Dec 16, 1947, in Highwood, Illinois; passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Glenbrook Hospital, Glenview, Illinois with her loving family by her side. Pam was employed for over 43 years with Department of the Army as a civil servant and retired February 2013 from the United States Army Recruiting Command (USAREC), Great Lakes, Illinois. Pam loved her family dearly and was the life of the party. She could be found at any family event cooking, or helping out in the kitchen or cutting a rug on the dance floor. She was a devoted and loving mother to her children and grandchildren. Pam possessed a light that will forever shine in the lives of those who loved her. She will be sorely missed by family, friends, and co-workers. She leaves to cherish her memories two children: Echell Cantagallo, Milwaukee, WI and Gary (Lisa) Sanders Jr, Libertyville, IL; granddaughters Bianca Cantagallo, Addie and Isla Sanders; two grandsons: Levi Oberlin and Anthony Cantagallo; sisters: Cynthia Reyna, Sandra Reyna, and Deborah Cantagallo; nieces Felicia and Daila Reyna; nephews P.J, Damien, and Daniel Reyna; a significant other who she adored and loved very much, Gary Sanders, Sr., North Chicago, IL and a mother-in-law Dollie Sanders whom she adored. Pam was preceded in death by her parents; Delores and Francis Cantagallo. A Celebration of her Life will be held - Wake: Sunday, August 25, 2019; from 1 - 5pm. Funeral Services will be Monday, August 26, 2019. Starting at 10am: Kristan Funeral Home, 219 West Maple Avenue, Mundelein, IL. Interment at Ascension Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Road, Libertyville, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2019