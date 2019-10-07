Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PAMELA SCHMARANZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAMELA J. SCHMARANZER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAMELA J. SCHMARANZER Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Pamela Schmaranzer, 64, passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Erich for 42 years. Daughter of Clara and (late) George Newcomb. Loving mom of Erich (Jessica), Amy (Kevin) O'Neill, and Brian (Brandi). Cherished grandma of Jonah, Michael and Emilio. Dear sister of Susan (late John), late Bill, Carol (Rudy), Bob (late Ann), and George (Colleen). Adored Sister-in-Law to Chris and Steve Mack, Frank and Brenda Schmaranzer. Affectionate auntie and devoted friend to many. Pamela was a gifted quilter, costume designer, and baker who took parties to the next level. She was also dedicated to her career as a legal secretary, meeting and event planner, and nanny to her grandkids. Pamela was a devoted Girl Scout Leader, instilling in her many troops a love for arts and crafts, nature, camping and reading. Pamela's greatest joy was being a wife, mom, sister, and grandma. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAMELA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.