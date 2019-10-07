|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Pamela Schmaranzer, 64, passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Erich for 42 years. Daughter of Clara and (late) George Newcomb. Loving mom of Erich (Jessica), Amy (Kevin) O'Neill, and Brian (Brandi). Cherished grandma of Jonah, Michael and Emilio. Dear sister of Susan (late John), late Bill, Carol (Rudy), Bob (late Ann), and George (Colleen). Adored Sister-in-Law to Chris and Steve Mack, Frank and Brenda Schmaranzer. Affectionate auntie and devoted friend to many. Pamela was a gifted quilter, costume designer, and baker who took parties to the next level. She was also dedicated to her career as a legal secretary, meeting and event planner, and nanny to her grandkids. Pamela was a devoted Girl Scout Leader, instilling in her many troops a love for arts and crafts, nature, camping and reading. Pamela's greatest joy was being a wife, mom, sister, and grandma. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 7, 2019