PAMELA JANE LADORE

Pamela Jane LaDore, daughter of the late Thomas and Geneva LaDore of Palatine, died of COVID-19 May 15, 2020 at the hospice JourneyCare CareCenter in Barrington, IL. She was born January 12, 1948 in Charleston, WV and was 72 years old. Her brother Daniel LaDore of Palatine preceded her death in 2015. She is survived by twin brother Thomas LaDore of McHenry, sisters Toni Estlund and Susan LaDore of Schaumburg, and Mary LaDore of Humble, TX, along with family and friends nationwide. Pam was a resident of Clearbrook Commons in Rolling Meadows. She thrived at Clearbrook thanks to their developmental programs and services. Pam was also an active volunteer and willing spokesperson for their organization. Interment at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery in Palatine. Please donate at clearbrook.org in memory.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020
