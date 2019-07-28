|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Pamela Jean Bratanch, 68, passed away at home with her family by her side. Pamela Jean Bratanch was granted her Angelwings on July 6th. Born to the late Don and Marion Stephenson. Pam's life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Her Garden will never be forgotten. Pam was a loving Wife, Mother, Stepmother and Grandmother. Pam was survived by the love of her life and husband, Carl; daughter, Kelsey and stepdaughter, Jennifer, grandchildren, Dean Angelo, Carmelo Rodriguez, Mila Bailey, Otto Rodriguez, niece, Lisa Stephenson; brother, Greg; and sons-in-law, Luis Rodriguez and Tim Bailey. Memorial visitation Saturday, August 3rd at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1005 East Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60194, from 1pm until the time of Mass at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019