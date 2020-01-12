Daily Herald Obituaries
WEST DUNDEE - Pamela Lee Prickett, a long-time resident of the West Dundee area, passed away peacefully on Saturday the 28th of December, 2019. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend, and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her son Paul (Melissa) Prickett, daughter Jennifer (Marc) Richmond, sister Judith (William) Luscher, brother Charles (Diane) Vanderford, twin sister Penny (Charles) Mensik, brother Gene (Sheila) Vanderford, many nieces and nephews, and her two grandchildren Megan and Laura Richmond, who brought great joy to her especially in her later years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Sybil Vanderford. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18th, 2020, at 3:00 pm at the Church on the Rock, 17N230 Manning Rd., Huntley IL with Pastor Bryan Garfield officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17th, 2020 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the Laird Funeral Home, 120 S. Third Street, West Dundee, IL. For information, contact 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers Memorial gifts may be made to Youth With A Mission (https://www.ywam.org) or The National Audubon Society (https://www.audubon.org) in her honor.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
