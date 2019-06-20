|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Pamela S. Monegato, 59, a lifelong resident of Elk Grove Village. Born in Oak Park, IL, she passed away June 18, at Alexian Brothers Medical Center. Pamela was the beloved daughter of Joseph M. and the late Eleanore J. Monegato; loving sister of Kathy (Ron) Fiorito, Patti Imburgia and Joey Monegato and the dear aunt of 14 nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 3 to 9 p.m. with a chapel service on Friday, 10 a.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 20, 2019