FOX LAKE - Pamela Sue Santner, 85 years old, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. She was born December 6, 1933 to the late Fred and Vivian (nee Reeves) Dailey in South Bend, IN. Pamela married her husband, Robert on June 1, 1984 in Lake Zurich, IL. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Robert; children, Suzanne (Jeff) Gehrke Fehlman, Charles Hinman, Penny Jones, Holly (John) McGrath; her stepchildren, Mark (Lynn) Santner, Carol Santner, Daniel (Susan) Santner, Rebecca Santner, and John (Nikki) Santner; and her half-brother, Michael Dailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Fredrick Irving Hinman in 1982. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a service commencing at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Chain of Lakes Community Bible Church, 43 W Grass Lake Rd., Lake Villa, IL 60046. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville, IL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, please call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Pamela at www.strangfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2019