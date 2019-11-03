Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chain of Lakes Community Bible Church
43 W Grass Lake Rd.
Lake Villa, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Chain of Lakes Community Bible Church
43 W Grass Lake Rd.
Lake Villa, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAMELA SANTNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAMELA SUE SANTNER


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAMELA SUE SANTNER Obituary
FOX LAKE - Pamela Sue Santner, 85 years old, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. She was born December 6, 1933 to the late Fred and Vivian (nee Reeves) Dailey in South Bend, IN. Pamela married her husband, Robert on June 1, 1984 in Lake Zurich, IL. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Robert; children, Suzanne (Jeff) Gehrke Fehlman, Charles Hinman, Penny Jones, Holly (John) McGrath; her stepchildren, Mark (Lynn) Santner, Carol Santner, Daniel (Susan) Santner, Rebecca Santner, and John (Nikki) Santner; and her half-brother, Michael Dailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Fredrick Irving Hinman in 1982. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a service commencing at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Chain of Lakes Community Bible Church, 43 W Grass Lake Rd., Lake Villa, IL 60046. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville, IL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, please call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Pamela at www.strangfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAMELA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -