ELGIN - Pamela Van Wagenen, nee Gdowski, 63, of Chicago and formerly of Elgin, wife of the late Mark; mom of Amy; daughter of the late Anthony and Stephanie Gdowski; granddaughter of the late Peter and Anna Gdowski; cousin of many; owner of her dogs the late Max and Millie. Memorial visitation Monday, November 16th, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 S. Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood. Services will be private. Cremation private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
or 630-289-8054.