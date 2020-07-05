1/
PAMELA ZAFIRATOS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PAMELA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Zafiratos, 36, is survived by her parents Thomas and Mary, nee Weber; brothers David (Amy) and Mark and a sister Joanne (David) James; nieces Nicole, Isabelle, Haley, Alyssa and Olivia. Pamela graduated from Lake Park High School where she was a member of the track team. She received her bachelors degree from Roosevelt University. The last 11 years, Pamela devoted her time, energy, enthusiasm and love for each and every one of her students at Westfield Junior High in Bloomingdale. Due to the limitations the pandemic has put on gathering safely, services will be private on Tuesday, July 7th, for family only, at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd., Roselle. Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to ASPCA would be appreciated. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved