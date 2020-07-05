Pamela Zafiratos, 36, is survived by her parents Thomas and Mary, nee Weber; brothers David (Amy) and Mark and a sister Joanne (David) James; nieces Nicole, Isabelle, Haley, Alyssa and Olivia. Pamela graduated from Lake Park High School where she was a member of the track team. She received her bachelors degree from Roosevelt University. The last 11 years, Pamela devoted her time, energy, enthusiasm and love for each and every one of her students at Westfield Junior High in Bloomingdale. Due to the limitations the pandemic has put on gathering safely, services will be private on Tuesday, July 7th, for family only, at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd., Roselle. Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to ASPCA would be appreciated. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
.