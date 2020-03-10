Daily Herald Obituaries
|
PAMELAJ. WATERS

PAMELAJ. WATERS Obituary
ST. CHARLES - Pamela J. Waters age 73, passed away March 8, 2020. She was born in St. Charles, IL to Fulton and Irene Weber. Pamela attended St. Charles H.S. On June 3, 1967 she was united in marriage to Alvin Leon Waters. She was a lifelong resident of St. Charles growing up on the west side and moved to the east side of town. She was an avid Travel Buff visiting 63 National Parks in the US and Canada. She loved everything about nature and the wonders of world. She is survived by her son Cory ("Sweet" Bernadette Donahue) Waters, sister-in-law Peggy, and her chosen family. Pamela was preceded in death by her husband parents, and brother Ronald Weber. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Pamela's memory to The Marfan Foundation 22 Manhasset Ave, Port Washington, NY 11050. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
