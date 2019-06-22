ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Panagiota Spentzos was born on August 15, 1945 in Nestani, Greece to Konstantinos and Georgia (nee Haralampus) Tsiambas. She passed away peacefully Thursday, June 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. Pat was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She made sure her home was always filled with love, good food and laughter. She had a thirst for knowledge and always kept learning new things. Her passion for gardening and collection of roses filled the air outside her home with a sweetness that matched her. Patricia is survived by her much-loved children Andy Spentzos, Dina (Dimitri Neckopulos) Spentzos, Giorgia (Alex Dravilas) Spentzos-Dravilas and Christina (Anastasios) Intounas. She is also the proud yiayia to 4 wonderful grandsons Kyriako, Dimitri, Panayioti and Alexi. Her loving brother Alex (Christina) Chiambas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband of 53 years James A. Spentzos as well as her parents. She will be remembered as a beautiful wife, loving mother and great friend. So brave, so strong, so caring. Forever and always in our hearts. Visitation Monday, June 24, 2019 from 11:30 am until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 pm at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2350 Dempster Street, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church or the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 . Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary