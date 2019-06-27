Daily Herald Obituaries
More Obituaries for PAT TUFANO
PAT A. TUFANO

PAT A. TUFANO Obituary
WHEELING - Pat A. Tufano, age 80. Loving husband for 60 years to Alice (nee Rinkus). Proud father of Michael (Lynn), Dean (Sheri), and Julie (Dr. James) Flood. Loving grandfather of Jeffrey, Lisa Marie (Ryan), Danielle, Matthew (Isys), Ryan, Nicolette (Jared), Allison (Kyle) and Andrea. Adoring great-grandfather of Bryce, Avery, Griffin, Harper, Riley and Reagan. Dear brother of Tina Meland, John (Kathy), Dominick (Nancy) and the late Nick (Arlene). Fond uncle of many. Visitation Friday 10am to 1pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, IL. Life celebration service at 1pm. Interment to follow in All Saints Cemetery. To leave a condolence or for additional information, please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 27, 2019
