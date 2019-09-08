Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Community Church
37W100 Bolcum Road
Saint Charles, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Community Church
37W100 Bolcum Road
Saint Charles, IL
PATRICE MARIE "PAT" WISNEWSKI

PATRICE MARIE "PAT" WISNEWSKI Obituary
SOUTH ELGIN - Patrice "Pat" Marie Wisnewski (nee Getner). Beloved wife of the late James V. Wisnewski; loving mother of Michelle Wisnewski and Nicole (Neil) Kantrovich; dear grandma of Jacob and R.J.; cherished daughter of the late Robert and Marie "Dolly" Getner; caring sister of Linda Getner and Joanne Gottmann. Pat was a devoted mother for 43 years and doting grandma for 19 years. She loved to read and have good conversations with the people she loved. Memorial visitation will be Saturday September 21, 10:00am until the time of memorial service 11:00am at Christ Community Church, 37W100 Bolcum Road, Saint Charles. Cremation was private at Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to Christ Community Church appreciated. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory. For information 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
