ROSELLE - Paricia A. Bodden was born on March 17, 1931 in Chicago to Morrie and Ella (nee Mackley) Cuzzo. She died September 5, 2020 in Elk Grove Village. Mrs. Bodden worked for several years as a clerk at Alden's Department Store in Chicago and for 20 years as a computer operator for the Lloyd Thomas Appraisal Co. in Chicago. She loved going out with her husband on the weekends, to sing and dance with their many friends, and spending time with family. She was an amazing cook and baker, always making treats for friends and family. Mom loved spending time with her beloved grandson Chris, having many memorable adventures through the years. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Gerald) Cortesi; grandson, Christopher Cortesi; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents; siblings, Gloria Jurasz, Betty Catalinotto, Maureen Nakashian, Shirley Stramel and Robert Cuzzo. Visitation Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Entombment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at www.ocrahope.org
or to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.