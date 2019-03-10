Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
100 South Third Street
St. Charles, IL 60174
(630) 584-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
100 South Third Street
St. Charles, IL 60174
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
100 South Third Street
St. Charles, IL 60174
Committal
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Highland Gardens of Memories Cemetery
Belvidere, IL
PATRICIA A. CARTER


PATRICIA A. CARTER
1944 - 2019
PATRICIA A. CARTER Obituary
Patricia A. Carter (nee Burns), 74, passed away on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL. Patricia was born on August 12, 1944, i Chicago, IL the daughter of Norman W. and Betty J. (nee Tobyne) Burns. She was joined in marriage to Robert E. Carter on August 30, 1984. Patricia had many interests including archeology, genealogy, and enjoying nature. She was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan but also could be found with a good book in her hand. Patricia was never one to shy away from her Irish heritage. She worked many years as a surgical technician. Patricia leaves behind her loving husband Robert, three children, Zane W. Carter, Eric C. Carter, and Jessie L. (Bryan) Grady; three grandchildren, Madeline, Eleanor and Jack Grady; two brothers James, and Roland and a sister Noreen. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother Edward. Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Moss- Norris Funeral Home, 100 S. 3rd St. St. Charles, IL. A time to share and remember Patricia will follow the Visitation at the funeral home at 8:00 P.M. Committal services will be held 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Highland Gardens of Memories Cemetery in Belvidere, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the Defenders of Wildlife, https://defenders.org/, or The Nature Conservancy, https://www.nature.org/en-us/. For additional information, contact Moss-Norris Funeral home at 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
