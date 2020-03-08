|
|
ROSELLE - Patricia A. Fitzgerald, 85, passed away Saturday, February 29. Loving wife of the late Francis "Fitz;" proud mother of the late Deborah (David) Eastin and stepmother of Eileen (Lurvie) Johnson; beloved grandmother of James and Tyler Simons, Tony Nevara, and Stacey (Laura) Nevara; loving great-grandmother of Brady Nevara; fond sister of the late Phyllis DeLisle and the late Lillian Svoboda; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews; wonderful friend to countless people. Pat had a special wit about her and put a smile on everyone's face with her outgoing personality and good-heartedness. She will be remembered by all for her hard work, generosity, and dedication to her family. Visitation Sunday, March 15 from 11:00am until time of service 1:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2020