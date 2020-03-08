Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751

PATRICIA A. FITZGERALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. FITZGERALD Obituary
ROSELLE - Patricia A. Fitzgerald, 85, passed away Saturday, February 29. Loving wife of the late Francis "Fitz;" proud mother of the late Deborah (David) Eastin and stepmother of Eileen (Lurvie) Johnson; beloved grandmother of James and Tyler Simons, Tony Nevara, and Stacey (Laura) Nevara; loving great-grandmother of Brady Nevara; fond sister of the late Phyllis DeLisle and the late Lillian Svoboda; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews; wonderful friend to countless people. Pat had a special wit about her and put a smile on everyone's face with her outgoing personality and good-heartedness. She will be remembered by all for her hard work, generosity, and dedication to her family. Visitation Sunday, March 15 from 11:00am until time of service 1:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -