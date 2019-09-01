Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
PATRICIA A. FRUIN


1938 - 2019
PATRICIA A. FRUIN Obituary
On June 15, 2019, Pat passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home. She was born on May 10, 1938 in Joliet, Illinois to Lloyd and Marie (Frechette) Fruin. Her only brother, Bob Fruin, passed away recently in Redding, CA. Pat is survived by her three nephews and one niece all who live in California. Pat attended St. Raymond Grade School, St. Francis High and graduated from Marquette University with Cum Laude honors as well as earning a master's degree in French. Pat's career was spent teaching at Marseilles High School and then several decades teaching French at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect, Illinois. She was also involved in helping special needs children. Pat was an accomplished pianist and brought joy to many through music. She was devoted to her church and spent most of her life helping others. She especially loved her cats and cared for many strays. Pat enjoyed her book club and Zumba class. She showed love and kindness to everyone she met and will be deeply missed. A resurrection mass will be held for Pat on Saturday, September 7th at 10:30 AM at St. Zachary Parish located at 567 W. Algonquin Road in Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607, 312-738-7560.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
