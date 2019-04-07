|
|
A memorial mass for Patricia A. "Patti" Hay-Madden, 65, is 11 AM Thursday April 11, 2019 at Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein, IL 60060. Inurnment will follow in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Visitation is 10-10:30 AM prior to mass at church. She was born October 24, 1953 in Chicago and died March 30, 2019 at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Patti loved animals and will be remembered as a very caring and loving lady. She is survived by her loving husband Mark, her siblings James (Therese) Hay, Karen (James) Maggi, Peggy (Dave) Brucato, John Hay and Robert Hay and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Sister Grace Henneberry and the love and support of the Madden Family. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019