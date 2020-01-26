|
Patricia A. Jamrozek (nee Dworak) at rest January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Jamrozek; loving mother of Diane (Tony Drimel) Jamrozek and the late Jason Jamrozek; caring grandmother of Katie; dear sister of Joseph (Sharon) Dworak; Fond aunt of the late Joey Dworak. Visitation Monday, January 27, 2020 at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Road, Park Ridge, Illinois from 3 to 9 p.m. Viewing Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Church, 9711 W. Devon Ave., Rosemont, Illinois, followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. Internment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to , 1-800-AHA-USA-1 or the , 1-800-227-2345. For info, 847-823-5122.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020