|
|
BARTLETT - Patricia A. "Pat" Kotlarz, 63, died Monday, April 15, 2019. Born May 4, 1955 in Chicago. Pat enjoyed crafting, especially wreaths, baking, entertaining family and friends and all things Disney but her greatest passion was always her family and grandkids. Her big heart will be missed. Beloved wife of 44 years to Mitchell "Mick;" loving mom of Kelly (Patrick) Ryan, Megs Kotlarz; cherished Nana of Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Kenzie; kind daughter of Elizabeth (nee Howe) Holbert; dear sister of Michael Holbert and the late Garry Holbert and Louise Holbert; caring sister-in-law to Tom (Cathy) Kotlarz and loving aunt of Michele Holbert, Jessica (Scott) Becker, Alison (Timothy) McCarty and Lisa (Michael) Staehle and several great-nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation 1:00p.m. until time of memorial service 3:00p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org, would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2019