Daily Herald Obituaries
PATRICIA A. "PATSY" MANSHRECK


1943 - 2020
PATRICIA A. "PATSY" MANSHRECK Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - atricia A. "Patsy" Manshreck (nee Fitzgerald), 77, a resident of Schaumburg for 43 years, formerly of the Austin neighborhood of Chicago, born Feb. 11, 1943 in Chicago to John and Bernice (nee Bannon) passed away peacefully May 1, 2020 in Elk Grove with her loving daughter and son by her side. A memorial service will be planned in the future. Patsy enjoyed making friends at the Schaumburg Barn Senior Center, gardening, talking on the phone for hours with her sister, playing the slots at the Grand Victoria Casino and most of all being with her grandchildren. She was the adoring wife of 53 years to Gerald; loving mother of Jerry (Jamie), Danny, and Elizabeth (Ben) Kramer; fond grandmother of Brian, Emmett, Olivia, Norah, Vivian, and Emma; last surviving sister of John (Mary Jane) Fitzgerald, Jane (Sam) Miller, and Nancy (Mike) Logan; beloved aunt and dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. Memorials may be made in Patsy's name to the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, ww5.komen.org and click "Donate." Arrangements entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. For information, please call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020
