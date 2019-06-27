Daily Herald Obituaries
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
PATRICIA A. MORRIS


ROUND LAKE - Patricia A. Morris, 73, a resident of Round Lake, IL, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born July 13, 1945 in Mishawaka, IN, to Glenn and Mildred Hedman. Patricia is survived by her son Michael (Bobbi) Morris. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard Morris, and her brother Arthur Hedman. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:00am until 11:00am with the service commencing at 11:00am at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held after the services at East Fox Lake Cemetery in Round Lake, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 27, 2019
