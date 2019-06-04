WHEATON - Patricia A. Pape passed away on Sunday June 2nd, 2019. She is the loving mother of Scott (Sonia) and Debbie (Richard) Scheevel. Dear grandmother of Matthew and Mark Skjerven, Brittany, Breanna and Jenna Pape and Scott Jr. Pape. Dear great-grandmother of Noah Martinez and Annika Galto. Fond sister of Jim Grover and aunt of one nephew. Visitation will be Tuesday June 4th from 4-7 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 (www.leonardmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032). Funeral service, Wednesday June 5th, 10 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 515 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL. Interment River Hills Memorial Park, Batavia, IL. Patricia was a graduate of Northwestern University and earned a Master's degree in Social Work at George Williams College. She developed a treatment program for, and was the director of the first free-standing residential alcoholism treatment center in DuPage County. She also designed and directed the Addictions Counselor Training Program for the College of DuPage. In 1981, Ms. Pape founded Pape & Associates, which provides clinical services and also develops and administers Employee Assistance Programs for business and educational institutions. She also was able to accomplish writing her autobiography titled Legacy of Resilience, published in 2011. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wheaton, IL. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary