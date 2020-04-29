|
HUNTLEY - Patricia A. Plantinga, 75, died on April 25, 2020. Patricia was born in Chicago on February 13, 1945 to parents Dewey and Helen (nee O'Leary) Nordstrom. Patricia met Gerrit Plantinga when she was just 17 years old and was happily married to him for nearly 60 years. Patricia is survived by her beloved husband Gerrit, her brother John (Barbara) Nordstrom, her nephews Matthew (Mariah) Nordstrom and Stephen (Camilla) Nordstrom, her niece Melissa Jersek, her friend and coworker Cindy Wegrzson, and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her sister Mary Burtner. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2020