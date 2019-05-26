Patricia A. Richardson, age 75, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on May 22, 2019 at Edward Hospital. She was born on October 22, 1943 in St. Paul, MN. Patricia is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, Thomas Richardson; her loving children, Geoff (Monique) Richardson, Lynn (Chris) Jasnoch and Todd (Colleen) Richardson; her cherished grandchildren, Thomas and Madeleine Richardson, Violet and Trevor Richardson; her dear sister, Mary (Hank) Mauer and brother, Dick (the late Ann) Murnane; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy Murnane and her first husband, Earl Bracken in 1966. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pat's name may be directed to a . Visitation will be Monday, May 27, 3:00-7:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 28, 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. For information please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary