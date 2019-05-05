Daily Herald Obituaries
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Resurrection Lutheran Church and School
2567 W. Sullivan Rd.
Aurora, IL
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church and School
2567 W. Sullivan Rd
Aurora, IL
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church and School
2567 W. Sullivan Rd
Aurora, IL
PATRICIA A. "PATTY" RUNDLE

PATRICIA A. "PATTY" RUNDLE Obituary
NORTH AURORA - Patricia A. "Patty" Rundle passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Patty was the beloved wife of Ed Rundle. Loving mother of Cole, Kallie and Cade. Cherished daughter of Roger and Joann Koudelka. Dearest sister of Lori (Ray) Vix and Cindy (Ken) Sowa. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to gather at Resurrection Lutheran Church and School, 2567 W. Sullivan Rd., Aurora, IL for a Memorial Visitation Tuesday, May 7 between 6:00PM and 8:30PM and again on Wednesday, May 8 between 9:00AM and 11:00AM with a memorial service to begin at 11:00AM. For full obituary and donation details, please visit www.dupagecremations.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019
