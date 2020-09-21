ROUND LAKE BEACH - Patricia A. Soppe, age 74, was called to Heaven on September 15, 2020, with loved ones by her side. She was born on November 6, 1945 in Baltimore, MD to Joseph and Margaret (McCarthy) Johnson and big brother Joey (Mary) Johnson. She was a devout Catholic and grew up attending Catholic Schools. After graduating High School, she joined the Navy and was stationed in Pensacola, FL. where she met her husband, Wilfred E. Soppe Jr. On June 11, 1966, they were united in marriage in Mattapan, MA. They continued to serve in the Navy while starting a family. They moved often depending on where they were stationed which included New York, Tennessee, Virginia, Connecticut, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and Great Lakes, IL. They retired from the Navy and settled down in Mundelein, IL. Pat loved to read, play video poker on her devices, play cards (Rummy 500), watch General Hospital, lay in the sun, and she played 874 games of Words With Friends against Wil. She was kind-hearted, caring, sweet, loving, selfless, sensitive, and empathetic. Her generosity and kindness were unlimited and felt by everyone who met her. Her most joyous pastime was laughing and making memories with Wil, her children, and grandchildren. Her family was her pride and joy. Pat is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 54 years, Wil. She was most proud of being a mom to her four children, Teresa, Willie (Farrah), Karen (Shawn), and Pam (Davey); Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Michael (Merrie), Christopher (Jessica), Ashley (Eddie), Jenny, Ryan, Nick, Jeremy, Connor, Wil IV, Luke, Braydon and Olive Mae. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret (McCarthy) Johnson. Visitation will be on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 4-7 pm at Justen Round Lake Funeral Home, with Funeral Mass at 9:30 am on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Round Lake, IL. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-546-3300 or visit www.justenfh.com
, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Patricia on her tribute wall.