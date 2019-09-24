Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 742-2100
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Laurence Catholic Church
Elgin, IL
View Map
PATRICIA ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA (PATTI) ANDERSON


1940 - 2019
PATRICIA (PATTI) ANDERSON Obituary
WEST DUNDEE - Patricia (Patti) Anderson, 79, of West Dundee, passed away surrounded by family on September 22, 2019. She was born in Elgin, IL on January 1, 1940 to Andres and Maybelle Aguirre. She worked for Renz Center as an Addiction Counselor for 29 years. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Bruce Anderson, Sons Thomas Anderson and David Anderson, Daughters Kathleen Taylor and Mary (Tim) Dewees. Grandchildren Grace Anderson, Sarah Mika, Patty Taylor, Emily Brammerson, Kevin Haggard, Katie Anderson, Willy Taylor, Mary Alta Anderson, Michael Anderson, and David Anderson, and 4 Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and her son Michael Anderson and a Brother Jerry Aguirre. She lived for Christ and shared her faith with everyone she met. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday September 26, 2019 at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Wait Ross Allanson Funeral Chapel, Elgin. For information, call 847-742-2100 or http://www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
