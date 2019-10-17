|
Patricia Ann Alexander, daughter of the late Cathmer "Gene" and Melba Alexander, was born March 18, 1956 in Aurora, Illinois. The family moved early in her life to Glendora, California, where she grew up and graduated from Glendora High School, Class of 1974. After high school, she went on to graduate from Citrus College's Licensed Vocational Nursing Program to begin a career spanning over 40 years in the medical field. In 2007, Patricia relocated to Corvallis, Oregon. Here, she furthered her career at Corvallis Clinic as a Certified Medical Assistant and Surgery Scheduler from 2008 to 2019. She was a highly valued team member of the Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine Department, from where she retired in 2019. "Patty" loved gardening, interior decorating and scouring antique stores for favorite collectibles. Equally, she loved the many patients who crossed her path. She dedicated her life to the care of others. After a courageous, year-long battle with cancer, Patty passed away October 3, 2019, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany, Oregon. Because family and friends hail in many parts of the country, there will be no local service. For those wishing to celebrate Patty's life with a donation, please donate to in her name. Please visit mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 17, 2019