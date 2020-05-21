Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Monday, May 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
PATRICIA ANN "PAT" BEAUDOIN

ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Patricia Ann "Pat" Beaudoin (nee Wynn), 71, of Elk Grove Village for 47 years. Born in Festus, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home. Patricia was a retired teacher's assistant within the Special Education program with School District 59 where she touched the lives of countless students and families. Her greatest passion was being the beloved matriarch of her close knit family. She was the cherished wife of the late Vernon "Joe" Beaudoin; loving mother of Paul Beaudoin, Brenda (David) Wojcik, Jim Beaudoin, Janet (Jeff) Sickler, Joyce (Jeff) Noga, Donna (Austin) Saller, and Linda (Phil) Trowbridge; dear grandmother of John, Michael, Joseph, James, Morgan, Andrew, Kimberly, Kaitlyn, Aidan, Lauren, Allison, Emily, Addyson, Avery, and loving and compassionate aunt and dear friend to many. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick L. Wynn and Mary Ellen and by her brothers, Francis (Jackie) Wynn, Bernard Wynn, and John (Kathy) Wynn. Also left behind is Patricia's dear four legged companion, Coco. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 25, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village. Visitors should wear a mask and practice social distancing. No group larger than 10 at a time will be permitted. Visitors are asked to leave the building after paying their respects. A private funeral and burial service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Patricia was a dedicated volunteer for ; therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations to SpecialOlympics.org are appreciated in her memory. To leave condolences, please visit Patricia's Tribute Page at grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2020
