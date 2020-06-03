If laughter could have saved her, she would have lived forever. Patricia Ann Dooley - Our mother was born Aug. 17, 1930, and died on June 1, 2020. 77 days shy of her 90th birthday. Why this photo? Because, as we said ... laughter. But let me tell you, under those hands, was one beautiful wife (for 43 years!), amazing mother (of 6), super cute grandmother (of 11!) and sweet great grandmother (of 3). Things that mattered to her: 1. Her surviving family is healthy and well. B. Her bucket list was complete. Sure, she was a million other things, but in the end, it is only family. We, her family, are left a bit dimmer today. Until we meet again mother, you loved us and boy, did we love you! In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancer research at https://www.cancerresearch.org.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.