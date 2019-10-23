|
|
PALATINE - Patricia Ann Froelich, age 77, of Green Lake, WI, formerly of Palatine, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Bay Harbor Assisted Living in Beaver Dam, WI. Pat was born August 23, 1942, in Melrose Park, IL, the daughter of Roy Sr. and Shirley (Treybel) Schultz. She married Joseph "Roscoe" Froelich on October 26, 1968. Pat worked as a head bank teller and as a wonderful mom to nine children. Survivors include her children, James (Theresa) Froelich of Antioch, IL, Marty (Mary) Froelich of Schaumburg, IL, Mary (Jim) Meyer of Mt. Prospect, IL, Patty (Ken) Freund, Joe (Joan) Froelich and Jack Froelich all of Palatine, IL, Maggie Rowley of Beaver Dam, WI, and Ted (fiancee, Tanya Winchell) Froelich of Green Lake, WI; her brothers, Don (Nat) Schultz of Arlington Heights, IL, Roy Jr. (Diana) Schultz of Stone Park, IL, and Scott (Charlotte) Schultz of Hayward, WI. Pat is further survived by daughter-in-law, Brandi Froelich; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Sr. and Shirley Schultz; husband, Joseph Froelich; son, Jeff Froelich; daughter-in-law, Laurie Froelich; and sister-in-law, Catherine Froelich-Schultz. A visitation for Pat will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 12 - 2:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971. A funeral service for Pat will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Butzin- Marchant Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Erwin officiating. Interment will follow at Dartford Cemetery in Green Lake, WI. A memorial is being established in her name.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019