PATRICIA ANN LEVINE
Patricia Ann Levine (nee Senese) was born on May 3rd, 1938 and passed away on November 12th, 2020. Known by most as Pat she was born in Amsterdam, NY and lived in Wheaton, IL for 35 years. She is survived by her husband, Richard; and their four children, Susan Bachraty (Michael), Lauren, Christopher (Elizabeth), and Todd (Marta). Pat was a loving grandmother to her 9 grandchildren, Adrianne, Kristen, Allison, Katie, Ethan, Joshua, Natalie, Alan and Elisa. And her 7 great-grandchildren, Trystian, Jonah, Mayzie, Cecilia, Jack and Eleanor. Grandchildren Natalie and Allison are expecting and due this summer. Her calm demeanor and always pleasant attitude made her a favorite of many people. From Psalm 23, a favorite of Pat's ... "Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Memorial Visitation Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Services conclude at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds*px=6852167&pg=personal&fr_id=39300.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
