PATRICIA ANN MARVIN


1931 - 2019
PATRICIA ANN MARVIN Obituary
HUNTLEY - Patricia Ann Marvin died peacefully on November 24th, 2019 at the age of 88. Pat was born on March 23, 1931 in Chicago, IL. She was born to Joseph and Mabel Jeffers. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Jeffers and son Robert Marvin. She is survived by her son Joseph (Kimberly) Marvin and daughter Kathleen (Jeremiah) Faries. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jason and Robert Marvin, Heather Zeman, and Kelsey (Jacob) Dowling, and great-grandchildren: Robert, James, Tauni, Dylan, and Bailey Marvin, and Joseph Zeman. Per Pat's wishes no memorial services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Room to Read. www.roomtoread.org. Room to Read focuses on literacy and gender equality in education.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2019
