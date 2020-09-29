ROSELLE - Patricia Ann Nebel (nee Mangels), 88, formerly of Roselle, died September 26, 2020. Patricia was the beloved wife of James Nebel for almost 68 years; loving mother of Marcia (John) Sprengel, Brad, and Cody (Lisa) Nebel; proud grandmother of Jenna (Brian Groszek), Brett, Kylee and Matt Sprengel, Lexi, Gia and Tori Nebel; cherished sister of the late Linda Lou Mangels. Pat and Jim owned Roselle Green Houses for over 40 years. Pat was a member of the Women's Auxiliary at the American Legion. She enjoyed knitting, baking cookies and was always very creative. Pat was an active member Roselle United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She was a former member of the Roselle Lioness Club and longtime member of the Roselle Ladies Golf League. Visitation Wednesday, September 30, 3:00pm - 9:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Road (½ mile South of Irving Park Road), Roselle. Funeral Thursday 10:30am. Interment Lakewood Memorial Park. **Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a max. of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home and masks are required. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
.