Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E. Maple Ave.
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E. Maple Ave.
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA WENDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA ANN O'BRIEN WENDT


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA ANN O'BRIEN WENDT Obituary
THIRD LAKE - Patricia Ann O'Brien Wendt, 68, crossed over to the other side on January 16, surrounded by her loving family. Patty was born December 16, 1951 in Libertyville to Daniel Joseph and Jeanette McMahon O'Brien. She attended Saint Joseph Catholic Grade School and Carmel High School (Class of 1969). Music was a huge part of her life and her favorite band was The Beatles. She loved to tell people of the time at age 12 when she went into the city to see The Beatles perform, and Paul McCartney looked directly at her and said, "Love you, babe." Patty would bring that love into the world as she raised three children and worked alongside her husband Dale to build their own company, Wendt Maintenance and Landscaping. She had a passion for music and happily lent her voice to several choirs. As the family historian, she studied genealogy passed on the stories of ancestors who fell in love during the Chicago fire and tended lighthouses on Irish shores. Whether it was road tripping to the UP with her husband and dog Stella, visiting the Emerald Isle with her sister and cousins, or just going to see a local cover band play on a Saturday night, Patty was known by all for her big heart, warm smile, outspokenness and tremendous laughter. She had an amazing gift for welcoming people from all walks of life with open arms. Patty left this life to join her parents, her sister Karen O'Brien, and her brother Daniel O'Brien III in the hereafter. She is survived by her husband Dale Wendt, children Kate Stransky, Dan Stransky, and Andy Wendt, son-in-law Filip Dvorak, grandchildren Klara and Ronan Dvorak, sister Kathy McLaughlin, and a list of loving family members and friends that could never be fully counted. She adored her children and grandchildren and would often remark that "a woman is as happy as her saddest child." McMurrough Funeral Chapel will host a visitation at 101 Park Place, Libertyville, IL, Thursday, January 23, 4:00-8:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville, IL. Patty's family will hold a private interment ceremony at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to the . Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McMurrough Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -