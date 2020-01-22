|
THIRD LAKE - Patricia Ann O'Brien Wendt, 68, crossed over to the other side on January 16, surrounded by her loving family. Patty was born December 16, 1951 in Libertyville to Daniel Joseph and Jeanette McMahon O'Brien. She attended Saint Joseph Catholic Grade School and Carmel High School (Class of 1969). Music was a huge part of her life and her favorite band was The Beatles. She loved to tell people of the time at age 12 when she went into the city to see The Beatles perform, and Paul McCartney looked directly at her and said, "Love you, babe." Patty would bring that love into the world as she raised three children and worked alongside her husband Dale to build their own company, Wendt Maintenance and Landscaping. She had a passion for music and happily lent her voice to several choirs. As the family historian, she studied genealogy passed on the stories of ancestors who fell in love during the Chicago fire and tended lighthouses on Irish shores. Whether it was road tripping to the UP with her husband and dog Stella, visiting the Emerald Isle with her sister and cousins, or just going to see a local cover band play on a Saturday night, Patty was known by all for her big heart, warm smile, outspokenness and tremendous laughter. She had an amazing gift for welcoming people from all walks of life with open arms. Patty left this life to join her parents, her sister Karen O'Brien, and her brother Daniel O'Brien III in the hereafter. She is survived by her husband Dale Wendt, children Kate Stransky, Dan Stransky, and Andy Wendt, son-in-law Filip Dvorak, grandchildren Klara and Ronan Dvorak, sister Kathy McLaughlin, and a list of loving family members and friends that could never be fully counted. She adored her children and grandchildren and would often remark that "a woman is as happy as her saddest child." McMurrough Funeral Chapel will host a visitation at 101 Park Place, Libertyville, IL, Thursday, January 23, 4:00-8:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville, IL. Patty's family will hold a private interment ceremony at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to the . Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020